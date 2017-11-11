Dear editor,

I HAVE noted with dismay at how some fellow country men and women are trying to defend Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema whose name has been mentioned in the Paradise Papers.

For the sake of those who may not be aware of this news, on Sunday, an International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and its dozens of collaborating news outlets published a report which is based on more than 13.4 million documents dated from 1950 to 2016 covering a large number of global corporations, government leaders, and prominent people and their use of offshore accounts to avoid taxes or otherwise hide ownership of assets. Now, in as much as I agree that nothing in this case is illegal, the question we need to ask ourselves is this: Should we all be allowed to find means and ways of avoiding paying tax? If a person vying for the highest office in the land is trying to dodge paying tax, why should he get paid from my tax? HH like anyone else has an obligation to pay tax on income earned from all his businesses, but it seems he has chosen to use offshore tax avoidance schemes to avoid this liability. If HH doesn’t want or intend to contribute to his country of birth, he should not be waving a Zambian flag and has no business in running for office.KAMPA SENKWEJohannesburg, South Africa

