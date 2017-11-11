The 2017 Extraordinary National Catholic Forum of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) is currently taking place in the Zambian capital, Lusaka. And the Catholic Bishops of Zambia have reiterated that the Church in Zambia is no longer a mission Church, but instead, it is a Church on mission. In his opening remarks on behalf of other Catholic Bishops, Lusaka Archbishop, and ZCCB President, Telesphore-George Mpundu said that the Church in Zambia should play its rightful role and duty in the work of Evangelisation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

