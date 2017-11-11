  ||    11 November 2017 @ 01:30

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
LEADERS Kitwe Playing Field (KPF) today have a chance to cement their stay on the pinnacle of the National Rugby League when they visit ‘Powerhouse’ Lusaka in a rescheduled Week 15 match.

KPF have 56 points, one clear of champions Red Arrows.
Arrows host Green Buffaloes in an all defence force affair.
