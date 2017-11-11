Finishing anybody should not be our business in PF, but finishing the developmental project that we started, says Central Committee member and chairperson for media, Frank Bwalya. And Bwalya says if the Constitutional Court judges come up with a judgment that says President Lungu is not supposed to stand in 2021, people should not accuse them of merely copying the decision of the Kenyan Supreme Court.

