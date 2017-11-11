CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

PRESIDENT Lungu has challenged military personnel to utilise their ingenuity to participate in Zambia’s industrialisation agenda and help to transform Zambia into an economic hub to create jobs and wealth.

The President said this here yesterday during the commissioning and wings parade for 146 Zambia Air Force (ZAF) and 10 Zambia National Service officers. He said his government is poised to realise a diversified and resilient economy through socio-economic transformation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

