CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

PARTRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila says the party central committee has resolved that President Lungu will contest the 2021 presidential elections.

Mr Mwila said at a press briefing yesterday that the central committee adopted President Lungu because he is ready to continue serving the people and he is available to stand for elections in 2021. “President Lungu is available for the 2021 elections and that is the position of the party. He will stand in 2021 as he is available, that is the reason why the central committee adopted him,” Mr Mwila said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

