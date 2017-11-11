Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says President Edgar Lungu remains the party’s presidential candidate in the 2021 elections.

Mr Mwila has since dispelled media reports suggesting that President Lungu will not stand on the PF ticket during the 2021 general election.

President Lungu is quoted to have made a surprise announcement at the Zambia Association of Manufacturers’ meet the president seminar that he is only going to be in office until 2021, when his term of office comes to end.

