Dear editor,

MY IMMEDIATE older sister Celestina Kambilima died on July 21, 2014, but to date Ministry of Health has not paid our family the long service bonus and leave terminal benefits.

So far only NAPSA has paid the family everything. I have tried as an administrator to push for her dues but to no avail. Chililabombwe district health centre always tell me that Government has no money to pay families and children for our departed colleagues. Why is the Ministry of Health taking long to pay us? Do they want me to die also before the payments are done? It is my prayer that the hardworking Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya will prevail so that the money is paid. We are looking after our nephews and nieces who are school-going and we need to complete building the house Celestina left for the children. My contact is 0955214538.TIMOTHY KAMBILIMALuanshya

