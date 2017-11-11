Dear editor,

INTERPRETING the head of State’s advice to the Judiciary to be professional in their work as interference is living in denial, there is nowhere in the world where the three wings of government are so independent that they can do whatever they please.

Any head of State is free to comment on matters concerning the three wings, including Judiciary. Even in the USA, a superpower, President Donald Trump commented on their judiciary, on their press (‘fake news’) but we have not heard of talk of impeachment. A responsible parent does not wait for a child to misbehave before providing counsel. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu should continue with the good leadership which is leaving no one behind.FRANCIS KALIPENTASerenje

