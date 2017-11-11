ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AFTER releasing the single Mwationako about two months ago, hip- hop artiste Alpha Romeo has followed it up with another one titled Sininga Bweze, which is taken off his forthcoming album Nothing Has Changed.

The song, which has been produced by Big Bizzy of K Army Studios, is receiving airplay while the video has already been shot. “So, yes, I’ve released a new song, it’s actually track number four from the Nothing Has Changed album,” Alpha Romeo told the Weekend Mail. “The song features Daxon Ma Africa.” He says he decided to feature Daxon on the song because he felt that the track deserved a humour feel and his voice is a great match. “Daxon is a great musician, I love his music and his unique side of how he sounds, I just thought of him when I decided to make the song,” Alpha Romeo said. And on the video, he says it was shot and directed by N.X.T Solutions and can be watched by family. “The video is clean and can be watched by anyone,” he says. “It has already caught the attention of some of my fans, which is a plus for me.” Alpha Romeo says the song is about trying to teach people who are in relationships to guide their affairs, especially if the partners have a child together. He shared that the song is a situation where a man provides everything for his woman and their child but the woman dumps the man for another man because she could not appreciate enough. But later on, the woman realises that she needed that man but the man in turn refuses to take her back thus disadvantaging the child.

