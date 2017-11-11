STEVEN MVULA and CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged Zambians to take keen interest in individuals with offshore accounts because such financial records are usually associated with illicit activities such as terrorism and funding of mercenaries to destabilise governments.

Mrs Wina told Parliament yesterday that offshore accounts are also a scheme by some citizens to evade tax, which is a serious crime in some countries, hence governments world-over get concerned about them. “Some people want to hide money in offshore accounts so that the country of origin does not benefit. They are also kept in private accounts for the purpose of evading tax,” she said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

