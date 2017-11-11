One person has died in a fatal road traffic accident near kapiri glass products (KGP) along Ndola road while two passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted to kapiri mposhi district hospital. In a statement availed to q-news by police acting spokesperson Danny Mwale, the accident occurred today November 11, 2017 at around 02; 00hrs. Mr. Mwale says the accident happened when the truck driver failed to obey rail traffic signals at a level crossing and in the process went to hit into the goods train which had the right of way.

