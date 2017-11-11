Vice President Inonge Wina definitely has to be our politician of the week. Firstly Wina hit the headlines for castigating Patriotic Front youths that barred opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Luampa lawmaker Makozo Chikote from witnessing the commissioning of the K20 million Luampa Grid Extension Project. Wina uncharacteristically blasted the PF youths when other leaders could have cheered on the youth to humiliate opponents. It was a rare gesture in a political sphere ridden with calumny and sheer hostility. But then bo Inonge was not done for the week as she voted alongside opposition parliamentarians in a bid to expedite the payment of retirees’ packages. Never mind that she later mouthed an apology for her well-intended decision to help improve the plight of retirees. No matter what political penalties she may have suffered for siding with the opposition bo Inonge showed that there is still some ground to be hopeful about uniting among political divides on issues of national interest.

