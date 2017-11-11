MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola

ZAMBIA will today play for pride as they face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a Group B formality 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Sitting on seven points, six behind Russia-bound Nigeria, coach Wedson Nyirenda and the Chipolopolo will merely be fulfilling the fixture and so will be Cameroon, who have six points. Needing at least a draw to push the qualifying race in the group to the wire, the Chipolopolo lost to Nigeria 1-0 courtesy of an Alex Iwobi strike at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on October 7.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

