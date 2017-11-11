  ||    11 November 2017 @ 11:29

The Zambia National Team closes its race to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Coach Wedson Nyirenda has named a full strength squad to keep the resurgent spirit in the Chipolopolo squad going. Part of the cast on display for the Group B match includes the exciting Under-20 Africa Cup winning side quintet of Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala, Edward Chilufya, Emmanuel Banda, Moses Nyondo and Boston Muchindu.

