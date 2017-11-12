CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy of Nsonga Primary School in Chief Kalasalukangaba in Mansa has married his 11-year-old school-mate, a scenario that will bring a chilling effect on all those fighting child marriages.

The two children, who got married three months ago, have since dropped out of school and are staying together.

