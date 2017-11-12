  ||    12 November 2017 @ 15:29

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa
A THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy of Nsonga Primary School in Chief Kalasalukangaba in Mansa has married his 11-year-old school-mate, a scenario that will bring a chilling effect on all those fighting child marriages.

The two children, who got married three months ago, have since dropped out of school and are staying together.
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.