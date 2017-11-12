MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE Buchi local court has ordered a 40-year man of Kitwe to compensate his churchmate with K5,000 for committing adultery with his wife.

Venasho Mwanza, 46, sued Luka Mubanga, 40, in the Buchi local court for committing adultery with his 36-year-old wife, Bridget Phiri.

Mwanza told senior magistrate Elita Bwalya sitting with Caroline Mbewe that he met his wife, who sells vegetables at Buchi-Kamitondo market, walking hand-in-hand with Mubanga in August last year.

