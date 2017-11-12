ABOUT two decades ago, Nchanga Rangers were controversially saved from going into Division One through a controversial boardroom decision which saw Rail Express instead sink to the lower ranks.

That boardroom decision brought the beautiful game into disrepute because football is supposed to be won on the pitch.

Almost 20 years down the line, the boardroom has continued to be the platform for teams winning promotion and others getting relegated.

