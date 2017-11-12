Government says refuges from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have continued to trek into the country and have surpassed the 6,000 mark of refugees currently camped at Kenani Refugee Transit Centre in Nchelenge district of Luapula province. Minister Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo disclosed that over 200 refugees mostly women and children have arrived in the country from the neighbouring DRC. ZANIS reports that Mr. Kampyongo who addressed journalists in Lusaka today described the situation in ‘war-torn’ DRC as unpredictable in the DRC.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

