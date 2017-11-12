The 25-year-old Irish American journalist from New Jersey and graduate of NYU was arrested on Friday, November 3 at her home in Harare and charged with subversion of the government and undermining the authority of or insulting President Mugabe, who at 94 is the world’s oldest head of state. She has since become the subject of a viral hashtag calling for her release — #FreeMartha. O’Donovan, who moved to Zimbabwe in 2016, works as a project coordinator for Magamba Network, a satirical news organization. The self-described “media activist” presented a talk at a re:public digital culture conference on ‘How Zimbabweans Rebel Online”.

