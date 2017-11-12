BEATRICE NAMFUKWE, Kitwe

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman of Kitwe has lamented before the Kitwe local court how her husband of 17 years throws used condoms on her face after having sex with other women and also undresses in front of their children when he comes home drunk.

This is in case in which Patricia Chanda, 36, of Kamakonde area sued Victor Simbeye, 52, for reconciliation, which senior magistrates Yobe Nkhata and Jude Malido granted.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

