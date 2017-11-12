CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A WOMAN of Mansa who accused her neighbour of being HIV-positive and sleeping around carelessly around with different men has been fined K300 by the Mansa local court.

Mary Chalwe, 29, of Mansa sued her neighbour Mweni Maika demanding for compensation for what she deemed was defamation of character.

