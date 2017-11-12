Zambia was denied a rare win over The Indomitable Lions Cameroon on Saturday when they finished 2-2 in their formality 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The result saw Zambia finish 2nd in Group B on 8 points while Cameroon ended their campaign in 3rd place on 7 points. Nigeria had already clinched Group B with a game in hand in October following a 1-0 home win over Zambia en route to finishing with a runaway 14 points.

