JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that some asylum-seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are in detention because they are suspected to have been involved in the atrocities happening in that country.

Mr Kampyongo could, however, not disclose how many of the asylum-seekers are in detention.

