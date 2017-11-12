ELIAS Chipimo says President Lungu must immediately begin a succession process if his announcement that he will not stand in 2021 is genuine. Chipimo, the NAREP president, has also said President Lungu should let the political parties he sponsored to seek the interpretation of his eligibility withdraw the matter. President Lungu on Thursday said he would only go up to 2021, making an abrupt turn from his earlier position that he would recontest the next presidential election. He recently reiterated in Solwezi that he was interested in contesting the 2021 polls and warned judges against barring him, saying there would be chaos in the country. His statement was met with widespread condemnation, with the Law Association of Zambia demanding a retraction, saying he, as a lawyer, should be first to respect the principles of separation of powers as enshrined in the law.

