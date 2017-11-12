President Edgar Lungu has asked those with intentions of succeeding him to support him first so that he can raise them to his level, instead of peddling lies and trying to destroy the ruling party. Speaking at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola where he went to watch the Zambia Vs Camroon game yesterday, President Lungu told residents that those who thought were clever than him in the party would never make it to the presidency.

