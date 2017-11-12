  ||    12 November 2017 @ 01:29

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged various sectors in the country to prioritise the buying of local products to enhance growth of the manufacturing industry.

Mrs Wina said Zambians need to ‘think and buy local’ if the products are to perform better on domestic and regional markets.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.