Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita says the Conference of Parties (COP23) currently underway in Bonn, offers a unique opportunity for Zambia to tap into global experiences. Ambassador Mukwita said the conference has provided a platform for a pool of global knowledge where experts can share their knowledge and experiences in addressing climate-related challenges. Ambassador Mukwita reminded the Zambian delegation that they could be part of the solution.

