TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

HILLVIEW Estates Limited has set aside about US$16 million for construction of 800 houses and social amenities in Kafue to reduce the current deficit and provide affordable accommodations.

The project that will provide a wide range of opportunities for the development of land will partly address Zambia’s housing deficit of over three million housing units.

