When you read the newspaper or switch on radio and TV, our biggest sources of news today, the weather report is not good.

You read stories like “100 kilometre per hour winds bring down trees, kill four in Berlin, Chzeck and Poland,” or “Hurricane Jane displaces thousands in Hawaii,” and the bad news continues. In Africa, “South Africa has experienced the worst weather with temperatures to over 40 degrees,” while in, “Zambia low water levels have affected power generation at Lake Kariba and the power company is now been forced to ration power.” It almost sounds like the end of the world as we have known it as the weather report is dished out.

