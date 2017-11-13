PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati says Government is saddened by levels of misapplication of funds in parastatal and other government institutions.

He has since warned that punitive measures will be taken on offenders engaged in stealing government funds once the Public Finance Act is amended.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mr Mutati said levels of misuse of funds are alarming by those entrusted with public funds.

