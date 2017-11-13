  ||    13 November 2017 @ 14:35

Mufulira Deputy Mayor Beatrice Kapansa yesterday harassed a senior police officer for blocking her from going to beat up a National Democratic Congress member at a police station. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed this to News Diggers! in an interview today adding that 10 PF cadres were arrested for trying to disrupt an NDC meeting.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!