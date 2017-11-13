Dear editor,

I WISH to commend Israeli agent Nir Karin for facilitating striker Emmanuel Mayuka’s move back to Israel.

Mayuka is a talented striker and can still add value to the Chipolopolo.

Now that he is back there, he should concentrate on his career so that he may break into other tough leagues such as Turkey, Russia or indeed back in France where he played for Sochaux and Metz.

