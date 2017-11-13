The Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army‚ General Constantine Chiwenga‚ has waded into the Zanu PF succession war in response to the sacking of Emmerson Mnangagwa and purging of senior party members aligned to him‚ raising fears of a potential coup. The general’s stance is a direct attack on President Robert Mugabe who told the army that in no uncertain terms should it interfere in party politics because “politics lead the gun”. “Targeting people with a liberation background must stop forthwith‚” Chiwenga said at a media conference in Harare. Chiwenga added that Zanu PF has been hijacked by counter revolutionaries whose agenda it is to destroy Zanu PF from within. Therefore‚ with reference to some disturbances within the party during the liberation struggle‚ the army would play a similar role of putting those to an end.

