  ||    13 November 2017 @ 15:29

  Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was delighted to see an overwhelming response to the party’s card renewal exercise in Lusaka’s Mandevu area on Sunday. Hichilema has found it practically impossible to hold political meetings, but is delighted to have attracted huge numbers in the country’s biggest voting constituency.

