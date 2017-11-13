Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ra’anana have signed Zambia international forward Emmanuel Mayuka on a two-and-a-half-year contract. The 26-year-old returns to Isreal, as a free agent, after previous spell with Maccabi Tel Aviv between 2008 and 2010. His contract at Egyptian club Zamalek was terminated in August.

