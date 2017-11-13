  ||    13 November 2017 @ 06:35

President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected to travel to Egypt for a three-day visit. Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt Major General Topply Lubaya told ZANIS that President Lungu would, during the visit, hold bilateral talks with his host President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss matters of bilateral, regional and global interest.

