Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema took some time to wish President Lungu a happy birthday as he turned 61 years old yesterday but he didn’t address him as the Republican President, instead he addressed him as leader of the patriotic front. ” I want to wish Mr Edgar Lungu, Leader of the Patriotic Front a happy 61st birthday and may God add many more years…” The tweet read.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

