  ||    13 November 2017 @ 01:27

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema took some time to wish  President Lungu a happy birthday as he turned 61 years old yesterday but he didn’t address him as the Republican President, instead he addressed him as leader of the patriotic front. ” I want to wish Mr Edgar Lungu, Leader  of the Patriotic Front a happy 61st birthday and may God add many more years…”  The tweet read.  

