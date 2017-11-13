KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

AGERMAN firm has commissioned a combined photovoltaic (PV) plant and battery system that will accelerate irrigation at Agricultural Knowledge and Training Centre (AKTC) in Chisamba.

The first-ever PV plant in southern Africa, and currently at pilot stage, will result in reliable supply of energy for the irrigation of a 90,000 square metres of grain field.

