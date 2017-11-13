  ||    13 November 2017 @ 02:29

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
AGERMAN firm has commissioned a combined photovoltaic (PV) plant and battery system that will accelerate irrigation at Agricultural Knowledge and Training Centre (AKTC) in Chisamba.

The first-ever PV plant in southern Africa, and currently at pilot stage, will result in reliable supply of energy for the irrigation of a 90,000 square metres of grain field.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.