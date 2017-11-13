President Edgar Lungu is expected to undertake a three-day state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt starting from Tuesday, November 14th until 16th, 2017. During the visit, President Lungu will undertake various engagements which are of mutual benefit and interest to both Zambia and Egypt. Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt Topply Lubaya confirmed the development to ZANIS in Cairo, Egypt today. Major General Lubaya (Rtd) said while in Egypt, President Lungu will hold bilateral talks with his host President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during which the two leaders will discuss a wide range of issues on bilateral, regional and global matters that concern their countries. “The President is also expected to among other engagements, undertake site visits to the Arab Industrial Authority, the Suez Canal Fisheries Establishment and the Economic Industrial Zone,” he explained. Gen. Lubaya further said the visit is also expected to result into the signing of some memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in among other areas, tourism, youth and sport and health sectors. He noted that the agreements are expected to enhance the already existing social and economic ties between the two countries. “Zambia and Egypt enjoy warm bilateral relations dating back from way back when we (Zambia) just got our independence. So we hope this visit will renew the relationship that has existed from time immemorial,” he said. Gen. Lubaya disclosed that Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe and Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya will accompany President Lungu to Egypt. He said the Ministers will also be accompanied by some senior government officials. President Lungu is expected to return to Zambia after winding up his state visit to Egypt on Thursday, November 16th, 2017.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

