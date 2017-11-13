KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

POLICY Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has urged Government to revise the Public Finance Act to strengthen regulations and make them more punitive to abusers of public funds.

PMRC executive director Bernadette Deka has also called for enactment of the Planning and Budgeting Bill to ensure adherence to planned programmes and enhance budget credibility.

