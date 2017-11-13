TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

MUSIKA has called on smallholder farmers to regularly spray their cattle to prevent their animals from dying from diseases and also to become competitive in the livestock sector.

Currently, the Zambian smallholder cattle industry is highly uncompetitive, with low stocking rates and high mortality and morbidity rates in most cases due to lack of access to veterinary services, technical knowledge and training on management practices.

