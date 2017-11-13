  ||    13 November 2017 @ 19:09

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged his supporters to start mobilising the party on the ground while he focuses on the dialogue process with the ruling party, saying anything can happen at any time. Speaking during the launch of the UPND card renewal exercise in Mandevu yesterday, Hichilema told his supporters that everybody was his party’s campaign manager.

