NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Service director of chaplaincy Henry Matifeyo says “war of words” should end in the country.

Colonel Matifeyo urged people not to entertain activities that threaten the country’s peace.

“We do witness a war of words which should not be allowed to happen,” he said when he gave a homily at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday during commemoration of the Remembrance Day.

