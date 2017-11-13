Opposition leader Chilufya Tayali has advised Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo to concentrate on work than advertising himself on billboards. Tayali says Lusambo’s decision to put up billboards of his image on the Copperbelt amounts to pomposity. “Bowman has to know that he can not be campaigning indirectly as a Minister. He should advertise himself through work and not billboards,” Tayali writes.

