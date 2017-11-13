  ||    13 November 2017 @ 13:27

A pontoon carrying a truck laden with various groceries is sinking on the Zambezi River at Kazungula Border. The pontoon is said to have started sinking around 11hrs this morning. Some people became desperate as they are now trying to remove some of the goods from the truck before it sinks.

Read the full Article » QFM RADIO «
Home » News » Headlines »
QFM Radio Independent radio station.