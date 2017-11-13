Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Sinazongwe Member Of Parliament says he is ready to support plans to impeach President Edgar Lungu for alleged breach of the constitution. Some opposition political parties in Zambia are pushing for the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu following his threatening remarks to judges that they will be chaos in the country if they rule against him in his third term bid. Patriots for economic progress (pep) Leader Sean Tembo say his party which has no representation in parliament is seeking for the support of the UPND, the leading opposition party in the country.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

