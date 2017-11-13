NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), through the Zambia Export Development Fund (ZEDF), has so far disbursed loans amounting to US$1.5 million to 13 local enterprises to enable them export their produce on the international market.

The ZEDF was established in 2008 to assist businesses with short-term loan finance ranging from US$10,000 to US$100,000, to enable them meet the cost of pre-shipment and post-shipment of their produce on the international market.

