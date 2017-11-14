  ||    14 November 2017 @ 01:29

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka
THE Council of Trade Ministers of Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) is concerned that only five out of 11 of its member states, which Zambia is a member, have signed an interim Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union (EU) to support regional economic integration.

In 2003, the regional body agreed to negotiate a partnership agreement with EU to enhance competitiveness and economic performance as well as promote value chains.
