NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

THE Council of Trade Ministers of Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) is concerned that only five out of 11 of its member states, which Zambia is a member, have signed an interim Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union (EU) to support regional economic integration.

In 2003, the regional body agreed to negotiate a partnership agreement with EU to enhance competitiveness and economic performance as well as promote value chains.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

