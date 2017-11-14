  ||    14 November 2017 @ 01:27

After successfully, lobbying the release of United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema from unlawful incarceration,  Archbishop  Telesphore Mpundu has retained the presidency of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops(ZCCB).  

